Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $160,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $165.14. 416,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,064. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

