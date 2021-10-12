WINk Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00294755 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

