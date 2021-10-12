Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.