WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

