WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.87. 7,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

