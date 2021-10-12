WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.58

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $38.11. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 413,844 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.