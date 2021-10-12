Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 165.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.