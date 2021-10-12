Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.24 and traded as high as $19.40. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 5,967 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.7612 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.