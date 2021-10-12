WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 186.1% Higher This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and $11.41 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 186.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00221231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00094205 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

