Woodcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60,634.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $640,745.84 and $60,634.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,304.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.63 or 0.06245705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00309677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01053069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00094342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.00499965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00380420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00305037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

