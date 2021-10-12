Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,678 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.90% of Woodward worth $148,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

