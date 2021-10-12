Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.17

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.17 and traded as high as $29.27. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 15,550 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

