WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Shares Up 4.8%

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

WOWI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

