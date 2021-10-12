WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Downgraded by TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.81.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE WIR.U traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.71. The company had a trading volume of 250,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,973. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$21.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.81.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.