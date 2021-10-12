Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $7.57 or 0.00013454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $496,822.54 and $5,910.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00123286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.68 or 1.00131438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.01 or 0.06174315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

