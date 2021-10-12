Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $374.10 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and $374.10 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $56,427.61 or 1.00038689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00061259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001799 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00497642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 210,318 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

