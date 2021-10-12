Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $456.87 or 0.00811431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $876.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,012,589 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

