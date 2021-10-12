Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $603.94 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $603.94 or 0.01079472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $6,959.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

