Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.23 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $88.23 million and $10.90 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.61 or 0.00094454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00218591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00093875 BTC.

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

