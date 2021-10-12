Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Capitalization Reaches $278,278.13

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $278,278.13 and $761.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $818.47 or 0.01433795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00208445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00091565 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

