Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 20,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 55,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

