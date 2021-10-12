Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

XEL stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

