Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 973.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684,389 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Xerox worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

