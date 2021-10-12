Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 2,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

