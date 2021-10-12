XIO Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

