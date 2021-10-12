Xiotri 1-Day Volume Tops $2,826.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $813,243.09 and $2,826.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for approximately $184.07 or 0.00329471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00218622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00093570 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

