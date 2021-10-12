XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 262.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of XPEL worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,000 shares of company stock worth $34,572,345. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

