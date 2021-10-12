Xuez Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70,123.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $106,972.24 and $70,123.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,150,879 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,445 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

