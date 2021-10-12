XYO Market Cap Tops $404.51 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $404.51 million and approximately $34.27 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00219989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095075 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

