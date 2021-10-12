Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.08

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 80742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

YGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$175.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at C$1,451,880.45. Insiders bought a total of 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575 over the last three months.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.