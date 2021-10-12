yAxis (YAXIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.66 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $484,092.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.75 or 0.99969070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.44 or 0.06175511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

