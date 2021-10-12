Ycash (YEC) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $11,825.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00208162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00126667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,669,938 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.