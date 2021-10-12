yearn.finance II (YFII) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00220542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00094615 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

