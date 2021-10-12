YENTEN (YTN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $310.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $62,413.66 and $310.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

