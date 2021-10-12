YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Hits $3.29 on Exchanges

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00005894 BTC on major exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $74,226.08 and approximately $37,157.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

