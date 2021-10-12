Yield Protocol Trading Down 4.8% This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $38,704.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00219865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093680 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.