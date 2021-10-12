yOUcash (YOUC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $202,171.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00223131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094135 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

