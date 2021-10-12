YouGov (LON:YOU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

LON YOU opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Tuesday. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

