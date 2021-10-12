YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,184.91

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,184.91 ($15.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,160 ($15.16). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), with a volume of 104,890 shares traded.

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.91.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

