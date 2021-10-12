Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 88,466 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

