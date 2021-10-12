Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

