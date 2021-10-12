Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

