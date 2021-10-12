Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

