Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of EWBC stock remained flat at $$80.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.