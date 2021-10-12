Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graham will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graham.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

GHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a PE ratio of 117.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 40,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Graham by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

