Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.
Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $264.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.75.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
