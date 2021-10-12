Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $264.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.75.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

