Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 416.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

