Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $80.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

