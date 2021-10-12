Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $3.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $2.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $254.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average is $212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $260.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

