Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce sales of $473.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.90 million and the lowest is $434.10 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $300.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

